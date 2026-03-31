Analyzing HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Comstock Resources and HKN, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 3 6 1 0 1.80 HKN 0 0 0 0 0.00

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Comstock Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than HKN.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 17.80% 6.30% 2.39% HKN N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and HKN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Comstock Resources and HKN”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $2.22 billion 2.90 $395.61 million $1.41 15.51 HKN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than HKN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HKN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats HKN on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

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Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

About HKN

(Get Free Report)

HKN, Inc. operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

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