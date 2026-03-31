Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $33.46

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:KMI opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,886.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,048 shares of company stock worth $1,469,863 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after buying an additional 5,333,986 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,845,000 after buying an additional 3,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 10,597,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,563,000 after buying an additional 3,739,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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