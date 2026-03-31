Analysts Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Target Price at $53.67

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.6667.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

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American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AHR opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.09%.American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,674.55. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

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American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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