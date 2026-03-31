Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.95 and last traded at $63.95. 1,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.14.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHO. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether. ETHO was launched on Nov 18, 2015 and is managed by Etho Capital.

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