Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (NYSEARCA:AIVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (NYSEARCA:AIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 311 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 26th total of 365 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIVC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

Get Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF alerts:

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIVC opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $75.83.

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (AIVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg AI Value Chain NR index. The fund is passively managed to invest in an equal-weighted portfolio of companies from around the globe engaged in cloud computing, AI hardware, and semiconductors. AIVC was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.