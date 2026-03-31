AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 332,239 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 26th total of 256,457 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $634.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $81.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. Research analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3,741.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,397,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 248,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 176.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $4,145,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $4,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

Amerisafe, Inc (NASDAQ: AMSF) is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers’ compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

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