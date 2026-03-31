American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

American Bank Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,030% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

American Bank Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $115.08 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

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American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) is a U.S. bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, American Bank. As a community-oriented financial institution, it offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, business and personal loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

Serving individual customers, small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations, American Bank delivers its products through a network of branch locations complemented by digital banking platforms.

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