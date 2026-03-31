Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Trading 12.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) shot up 12.1% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alumis traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.6510. 561,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,085,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alumis from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alumis from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alumis from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alumis

In other Alumis news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi acquired 411,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 5,702,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,943,112. The trade was a 7.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 411,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,702,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,943,112. This represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,823,527 shares of company stock valued at $30,999,959. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alumis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $55 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling strong upside expectations and likely supporting buying interest. Oppenheimer Raise

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $55 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling strong upside expectations and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $38 price target, reinforcing institutional conviction and adding buying pressure. Chardan Reaffirm

Chardan Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $38 price target, reinforcing institutional conviction and adding buying pressure. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating (PT $38), citing strong Phase 3 data for Envu and an attractive risk/reward ahead of a planned 2026 FDA submission—this clinical readthrough is a key fundamental driver for ALMS. Morgan Stanley Note

Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating (PT $38), citing strong Phase 3 data for Envu and an attractive risk/reward ahead of a planned 2026 FDA submission—this clinical readthrough is a key fundamental driver for ALMS. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright issued FY2027 EPS estimates (-$3.37) and kept a Buy rating, which on balance is a more favorable earnings outlook than the street consensus (-$8.51), but the firm also trimmed its price target to $25 from $40 — a mixed signal for investors.

HC Wainwright issued FY2027 EPS estimates (-$3.37) and kept a Buy rating, which on balance is a more favorable earnings outlook than the street consensus (-$8.51), but the firm also trimmed its price target to $25 from $40 — a mixed signal for investors. Negative Sentiment: Technical/profit-taking pressure remains a short-term risk: a Benzinga note flagged an earlier ~11% drop as investors locked in a ~239% year-to-date gain, underscoring elevated volatility and the potential for quick reversals. Benzinga: Why Is Alumis Stock Falling?

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara Biocapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alumis by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara Biocapital LLC now owns 5,756,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 955,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alumis by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 625,404 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Alumis by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,635,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,200 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP grew its position in Alumis by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 3,122,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 474,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new position in Alumis during the 4th quarter worth $23,443,000.

Alumis Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Alumis had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 1,011.75%.The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alumis Company Profile

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Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

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