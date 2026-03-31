Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 51.90%.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allbirds this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-approved sale could return cash to holders — Allbirds’ board (including an independent special committee) unanimously approved an asset sale to American Exchange Group and the company says net proceeds will be distributed to stockholders in Q3 2026, providing a potential cash recovery for investors. Read More.

Board-approved sale could return cash to holders — Allbirds’ board (including an independent special committee) unanimously approved an asset sale to American Exchange Group and the company says net proceeds will be distributed to stockholders in Q3 2026, providing a potential cash recovery for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent committee & unanimous board vote lower odds of related-party conflict — the deal was negotiated by a special committee of independent directors and received unanimous board approval, which may reduce regulatory/transactional pushback risk. Read More.

Independent committee & unanimous board vote lower odds of related-party conflict — the deal was negotiated by a special committee of independent directors and received unanimous board approval, which may reduce regulatory/transactional pushback risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Buyer to acquire intellectual property and certain liabilities for ~$39M — the transaction covers Allbirds’ IP and other assets/liabilities and remains subject to purchase-price adjustments and stockholder approval; timing: proxy expected by April 24 and close in Q2 2026. Read More.

Buyer to acquire intellectual property and certain liabilities for ~$39M — the transaction covers Allbirds’ IP and other assets/liabilities and remains subject to purchase-price adjustments and stockholder approval; timing: proxy expected by April 24 and close in Q2 2026. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sale price is a heavy write-down versus prior value — $39M purchase price is roughly one‑tenth of what Allbirds raised in its IPO and a tiny fraction of its prior peak market value, signaling severe shareholder value impairment. Read More.

Sale price is a heavy write-down versus prior value — $39M purchase price is roughly one‑tenth of what Allbirds raised in its IPO and a tiny fraction of its prior peak market value, signaling severe shareholder value impairment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations — Allbirds reported EPS of ($2.34) vs. consensus ($2.24) and revenue $47.7M vs. $56.3M expected, underscoring weak demand and continued losses that likely pressured sentiment. Read More.

Quarterly results missed expectations — Allbirds reported EPS of ($2.34) vs. consensus ($2.24) and revenue $47.7M vs. $56.3M expected, underscoring weak demand and continued losses that likely pressured sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced — Halper Sadeh LLC is probing whether the sale delivers a fair price to shareholders, which could lead to litigation or delays and add uncertainty to the wind-down timetable. Read More.

Shareholder investigation announced — Halper Sadeh LLC is probing whether the sale delivers a fair price to shareholders, which could lead to litigation or delays and add uncertainty to the wind-down timetable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company will dissolve and canceled earnings call — Allbirds will seek shareholder approval for dissolution, will not hold its scheduled earnings call, and intends to file proxy/10‑K filings prior to the vote, increasing execution and timing risk for distributions. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIRD. Maxim Group cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allbirds

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 30.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allbirds by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc is a sustainable lifestyle company specializing in environmentally friendly footwear and apparel. The company’s core business centers on designing, manufacturing, and selling shoes that leverage natural and recycled materials to minimize ecological impact. Allbirds’ product portfolio includes lifestyle sneakers, running shoes, and casual slip-ons, all engineered for comfort, durability, and low carbon footprint.

The company’s signature offerings include the Wool Runner series, crafted from New Zealand merino wool, and the Tree line, which uses eucalyptus fiber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.