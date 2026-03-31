Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,964,353 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 26th total of 2,361,877 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,425,404 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,508,611.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,346.47. This represents a 49.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 73.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Align Technology by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $166.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $208.30. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.17%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

Further Reading

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