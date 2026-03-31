Alico, Inc. (ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 17th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Alico has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

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Alico Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Alico stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $314.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Alico

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.92). Alico had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 487.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and land management company headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. The company owns and manages over 110,000 acres of land in southwestern Florida, with operations focused on citrus groves, sugarcane production, forestry and other row crops. Alico leverages its extensive land holdings to support integrated agricultural and environmental stewardship practices.

In its citrus division, Alico cultivates and markets fresh oranges for both the retail and processing markets, while its sugarcane segment supplies raw cane to domestic sugar mills.

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