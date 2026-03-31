AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 4,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

AirIQ Trading Down 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.77 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51.

About AirIQ

(Get Free Report)

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets. In addition, the company offers its services through online or a mobile app, including instant vehicle locating, boundary notification, automated inventory reports, maintenance reminders, security alerts, and vehicle disabling and unauthorized movement alerts.

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