Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,633 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 26th total of 75,905 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

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Air Industries Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AIRI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, Inc (NYSE American: AIRI) is a precision engineering company headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York. The firm specializes in the design, development and manufacture of air and gas handling solutions for high-performance applications. Its core offerings include turbomachinery components such as blowers, fans, compressors and turbines, as well as heat exchangers and related assemblies. Air Industries Group serves as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and a trusted supplier to a range of industries, with a particular focus on defense and aerospace.

The company’s product portfolio addresses the demanding requirements of military and commercial aerospace platforms, providing mission-critical airflow and thermal management systems.

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