AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 22,313,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 22,599,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. BTIG Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JonesTrading lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

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AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 102.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,189,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,072,073.81. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 491,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,577.92. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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