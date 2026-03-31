abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,130 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 26th total of 101,941 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 191,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.46.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. This is a boost from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors
About abrdn Healthcare Investors
abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.
The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.