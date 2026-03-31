6,450 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 605.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $179.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.50.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.1218 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

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