6,200 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 919.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,478,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $1,592,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 133.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Zscaler by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,146.61. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $354,363.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,550.10. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,536 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -326.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.00 and a 200-day moving average of $236.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Further Reading

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