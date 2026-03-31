5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $21.7157. 5N Plus shares last traded at $21.7157, with a volume of 2,525 shares changing hands.

5N Plus Stock Up 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. 5N Plus had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $101.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.