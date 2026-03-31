5,895 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,915,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,526,000 after buying an additional 1,451,820 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,039,000 after acquiring an additional 226,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 143,893 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,333,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IBB opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

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