5,700 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. RenaissanceRe comprises about 0.2% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3,087.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,782.25. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.00 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.34.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.59 by $2.75. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $283.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

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