12,772 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Acquired by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 172.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 335.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 263,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,696 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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