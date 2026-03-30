ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.0650. Approximately 1,500,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,169,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTM shares. KeyCorp raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,941,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

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ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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