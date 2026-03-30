Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zebra Technologies traded as low as $200.00 and last traded at $201.75, with a volume of 243253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.64.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 target price on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,262.77. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.33 and its 200-day moving average is $258.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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