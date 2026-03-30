Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 872.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $99.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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