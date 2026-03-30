Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 and last traded at GBX 2.70. Approximately 1,611,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,201,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.06.

Westmount Energy Stock Down 11.8%

The company has a market cap of £3.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.63.

About Westmount Energy

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Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

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