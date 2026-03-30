WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

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NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $53.38.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

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