WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 339.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,435 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF makes up 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOI. Independence Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,507,000 after acquiring an additional 473,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,581,000 after purchasing an additional 129,592 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 96,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 323,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 314,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. VanEck CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

VanEck CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

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