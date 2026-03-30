Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,600 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $103.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.82.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 28.36%.The firm had revenue of $753.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $169,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,807. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 808,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,237,558.42. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 60,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,139,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $121.00 price objective on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

Read Our Latest Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

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