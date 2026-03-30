Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TAP opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -17.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. This trade represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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