Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 265.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $327.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.56. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $324.93 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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