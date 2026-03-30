Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,880. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,658,227.40. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,090.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1%

PH opened at $887.73 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $1,034.96. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $954.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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