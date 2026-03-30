Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,857 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 4.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $32,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,775,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hauser Brothers GmbH grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 2,877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,188,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 1,580,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $44,249,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 690,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,784. This represents a 69.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 617,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $17,446,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 691,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,852.50. This trade represents a 47.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

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About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Further Reading

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