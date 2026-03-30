WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,073 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 26th total of 41,585 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,948 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. WaFd has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

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WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

About WaFd

Washington Federal, Inc (NASDAQ: WAFDP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, operating under the trade name WaFd Bank. Originally founded in 1922 as Ballard Savings and Loan Association in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, the company has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a leading regional financial institution in the western United States.

WaFd Bank provides a broad suite of personal banking products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, and digital banking services.

Further Reading

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