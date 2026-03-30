Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.45 and last traded at $77.6650. Approximately 408,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,589,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 price target on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vista Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 29.06%.The business had revenue of $719.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Energy by 266.6% in the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,485,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 757,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after buying an additional 103,601 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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