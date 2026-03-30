Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $218.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $129.08 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $124.70 and a twelve month high of $215.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $864.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.02%.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Investment Partners

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 2,150 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.34 per share, for a total transaction of $278,081.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,680. This trade represents a -1,433.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a publicly traded investment management company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The firm offers a broad range of investment solutions to institutional, high-net-wealth, and retail investors, drawing on the expertise of multiple affiliated investment teams. Since its founding in 1995, Virtus has grown by integrating specialized asset managers and expanding its product lineup, while maintaining a focus on active management across diverse market environments.

The company’s product suite encompasses mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective trusts, UCITS funds, and separately managed accounts.

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