Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Trading Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $32.1850. 1,560,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,470,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 9.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $116,792.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,532.22. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,176,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,592,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,803,485. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 205.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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