Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vertiv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $538,132,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $459,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,482.32. This represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:VRT opened at $251.07 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $282.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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