Vantage Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Vantage Wealth decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 4.3% of Vantage Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vantage Wealth’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,460,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,800,550,000 after buying an additional 625,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,468,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,044,637,000 after acquiring an additional 192,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,086,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,278,000 after acquiring an additional 98,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,647,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,302,000 after acquiring an additional 666,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,203,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,055,000 after acquiring an additional 327,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Medtronic Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. CICC Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

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More Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands addressable market for Stealth AXiS — The U.S. FDA cleared Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS surgical system for cranial and ENT procedures, adding to the spine clearance received in February. The broader indication increases the platform’s market opportunity for navigation + robotics in higher‑value neurosurgical/ENT cases, supporting future procedure volume and device sales. Medtronic gets US FDA nod to use surgical system in cranial, ENT surgeries

FDA clearance expands addressable market for Stealth AXiS — The U.S. FDA cleared Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS surgical system for cranial and ENT procedures, adding to the spine clearance received in February. The broader indication increases the platform’s market opportunity for navigation + robotics in higher‑value neurosurgical/ENT cases, supporting future procedure volume and device sales. Positive Sentiment: Distribution deal adds a minimally invasive pain product to the portfolio — Medtronic expanded distribution with Merit Medical for the ViaVerte™ basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA) system, a minimally invasive, implant‑free therapy for chronic low back pain. This is a commercially relevant, non‑capital product that could contribute recurring revenue and broaden Medtronic’s spine/pain offerings. Medtronic (MDT) Expands Partnership with Merit Medical for ViaVerte System

Distribution deal adds a minimally invasive pain product to the portfolio — Medtronic expanded distribution with Merit Medical for the ViaVerte™ basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA) system, a minimally invasive, implant‑free therapy for chronic low back pain. This is a commercially relevant, non‑capital product that could contribute recurring revenue and broaden Medtronic’s spine/pain offerings. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmation with a high price target — Needham reiterated a Buy rating and $120 price target on MDT, signaling continued analyst confidence in Medtronic’s multi‑year growth thesis (including tuck‑ins, robotics, and margin improvement). That target implies substantial upside from current levels and can support investor sentiment. Needham Reiterates Buy Rating on Medtronic

Analyst reaffirmation with a high price target — Needham reiterated a Buy rating and $120 price target on MDT, signaling continued analyst confidence in Medtronic’s multi‑year growth thesis (including tuck‑ins, robotics, and margin improvement). That target implies substantial upside from current levels and can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strategic spin‑off plan remains a potential value catalyst — Coverage highlights Medtronic’s planned spin‑off of its high‑growth diabetes unit later this year. A diabetes spin‑off could unlock value for the parent (focused on cardiovascular, robotics, and other higher‑margin hospital businesses) and make both entities more strategically coherent. 5 Spin-Off Stocks That Could Reward Patient Investors in 2026

Strategic spin‑off plan remains a potential value catalyst — Coverage highlights Medtronic’s planned spin‑off of its high‑growth diabetes unit later this year. A diabetes spin‑off could unlock value for the parent (focused on cardiovascular, robotics, and other higher‑margin hospital businesses) and make both entities more strategically coherent. Neutral Sentiment: Investor writeups argue the company is set for faster growth — Recent commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha’s “Time For A Growth Spurt”) lays out a bullish case around robotics, procedure growth, and margin leverage; these are thematic/analytical pieces rather than direct catalysts. Impact timing is uncertain. Medtronic: Time For A Growth Spurt

Investor writeups argue the company is set for faster growth — Recent commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha’s “Time For A Growth Spurt”) lays out a bullish case around robotics, procedure growth, and margin leverage; these are thematic/analytical pieces rather than direct catalysts. Impact timing is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term technicals and volume suggest selling pressure — MDT is trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages with intraday volume above average, a setup that can keep the stock under pressure despite positive fundamental news until technicals stabilize.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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