Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,550,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,653,000 after buying an additional 198,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,899,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,598,000 after buying an additional 1,162,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,089,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,046,000 after buying an additional 1,396,444 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,078,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,469,000 after acquiring an additional 553,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,073,000 after acquiring an additional 898,635 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.41 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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