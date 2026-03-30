Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 9,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,194% compared to the typical volume of 765 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.62. The company had a trading volume of 888,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,647. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average is $145.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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