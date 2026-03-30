Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Lifted by Keystone Global Partners LLC

Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.9% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 331,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,544,000 after buying an additional 133,977 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $70.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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