VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF $SHYD Shares Sold by Ocean Park Asset Management LLC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 158.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 552.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period.

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VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS SHYD opened at $22.61 on Monday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0602 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

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