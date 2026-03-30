USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 12,236,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 19,408,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Stock Down 7.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.06.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at USA Rare Earth

In other news, Director Carolyn Trabuco purchased 1,300 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,380. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Blitzer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 847,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,400. The trade was a 13.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in USA Rare Earth by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About USA Rare Earth

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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