Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.38. 5,083,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,888,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Unity Software from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.41.

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Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $130,491.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 728,381 shares in the company, valued at $15,317,852.43. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $191,144.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 383,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,091.07. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 41,684 shares of company stock worth $773,350 over the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

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Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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