Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Melius Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. 3,839,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,460,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

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Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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