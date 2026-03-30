Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives $116.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.6667.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.85. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Flynn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $195,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,353.51. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

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