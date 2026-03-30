Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

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First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $145.21 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $163.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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