TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 22,321 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: P&G is pushing higher-margin, premium SKUs (new Swiffer PowerMop pads, Dawn Platinum refill, BEVEL body cream) which could support pricing power and margins if consumers accept upgrades. Should P&G’s Premium Product Push Amid Tariff Pressures Reshape the Investment Case for PG Investors?
- Positive Sentiment: Pampers AMORE launch targets premium diaper buyers and tests P&G’s ability to extract higher price/per-unit in a core baby-care franchise — a potential revenue/margin tailwind if uptake is strong. Pampers Amore Premium Launch Tests Procter And Gamble Pricing Power
- Positive Sentiment: P&G’s Dividend King status and recent MarketBeat coverage highlight defensive, income-oriented investor appeal — supporting demand from yield-focused holders even in volatile markets. Dividend Resilience: Why These Kings Are Safe After a Volatile Q1
- Neutral Sentiment: P&G will webcast its Q3 2025/26 results discussion on April 24 — an event that could move the stock materially depending on organic sales, margins and guidance. P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2025/26 Earnings Results on April 24
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks/Yahoo attention pieces note heightened user interest in PG; increased search volume can amplify short-term volatility but doesn’t itself change fundamentals. Is Most-Watched Stock Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Worth Betting on Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded PG to Hold citing higher energy costs and weak US consumer confidence, a sign analysts see margin and demand risk ahead. Erste Group Downgrades Procter & Gamble (PG) on Cost Pressures and Weak Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and a local analyst called P&G’s latest quarter “squeezably soft,” noting stalled organic sales — a near-term growth concern that could pressure guidance. Analyst calls P&G’s latest quarter ‘squeezably soft’ as organic sales stall
- Negative Sentiment: P&L sensitivity to tariffs, energy and input-cost shocks (highlighted by sector commentary on Strait of Hormuz risks) raises macro downside risk for margins and cost pass-through. Here Are 7 Ways the Strait of Hormuz Closure Is Affecting Consumer Staples Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday coverage noted a pullback in PG’s share price in the last session, reflecting investor sensitivity to the near-term softness and analyst actions. Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
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