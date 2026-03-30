TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 22,321 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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