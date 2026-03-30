TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases 11,234 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,221,318.33. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

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Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $66.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.16%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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