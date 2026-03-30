TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 355.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 59.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 64,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. This represents a 8.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.